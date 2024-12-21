Terry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Head coach Billy Donovan confirmed the availability of Terry, and he should add some much-needed depth off the bench since Chicago will be missing Josh Giddey (ankle) and Torrey Craig (Achilles). Terry is averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 13.5 minutes per game off the bench this season, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sees more work due to the team's overall lack of depth.