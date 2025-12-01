site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Won't play Monday
RotoWire Staff
Terry (calf) won't play Monday against the Magic.
No surprise here, as Terry was initially listed as doubtful. The forward will miss his fourth straight game, but his absence won't have many fantasy implications.
