Bulls' Daniel Gafford: A bit of everything in loss
Gafford produced eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 123-102 loss to Milwaukee.
Gafford played 17 minutes in what was a blowout loss to the Bucks. His role has been up and down over the past few weeks but the upside is certainly there. He contributed across the board and should Wendell Carter ever miss time, Gafford would certainly move into the standard league discussion. As of right now, he is just someone to look at in deeper formats or as a potential stash in more competitive leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...