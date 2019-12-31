Gafford produced eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 123-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Gafford played 17 minutes in what was a blowout loss to the Bucks. His role has been up and down over the past few weeks but the upside is certainly there. He contributed across the board and should Wendell Carter ever miss time, Gafford would certainly move into the standard league discussion. As of right now, he is just someone to look at in deeper formats or as a potential stash in more competitive leagues.