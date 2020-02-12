Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Active but doesn't play
Gafford (ankle) didn't play during Tuesday's loss to the Wizards since he isn't 100 percent healthy, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gafford was officially listed as probable Tuesday and was in uniform, but he didn't see the court since the right ankle sprain remains bothersome. The 21-year-old enters the All-Star break having missed three straight games and 11 of the last 12 games, but the midseason festivities will allow him some additional recovery time.
