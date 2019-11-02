Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Assigned to G League
Gafford was assigned to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday.
Gafford hasn't been able to find playing time, appearing in just one game and seeing two minutes. It's possible the Bulls will have him play some games in the G League to get experience.
