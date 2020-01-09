Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Available Wednesday
Gafford (ankle) isn't listed among the Bulls' inactives for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
The 21-year-old was considered probable with the left ankle sprain, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up Wednesday. Thaddeus Young is starting in place of Wendell Carter (ankle), but Gafford could still see increased run off the bench.
