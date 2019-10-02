Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Back in action Wednesday
Gafford (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
This is an encouraging sign after Gafford exited Tuesday's practice with a hyperextended elbow. The 21-year-old is expected to play a role off the bench in his first season with the Bulls.
