Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Battling finger injury
Gafford is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a left finger sprain.
Gafford is expected to be able to go Wednesday, though the Bulls will check in with the former second-round pick closer to tipoff before clearing him for action.
More News
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Blocks two shots in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Big game in move to rotation•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Recalled by Bulls•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Assigned to G League•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Fails to leave bench Friday•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Shines in starting role•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...