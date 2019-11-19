Gafford set career highs across the board Monday in the Bulls' 115-101 loss to the Bucks, scoring 20 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 FT) and adding five rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

After playing only 13 minutes across the Bulls' first 13 games, Gafford cracked the rotation as the backup to starting center Wendell Carter with Luke Kornet (nose) sidelined. The rookie second-round pick made an immediate impact in the first extended action of his career, bolstering his case for sticking in the rotation even once Kornet is healthy. Gafford isn't a threat to unseat Carter for the starting job, but the Arkansas product could be someone to keep an eye on in deeper leagues if he continues to offer strong per-minute numbers.