Gafford had 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's win over Wizards.

The 22-year-old had only 11 points, six rebounds and zero assists or steals through his first three appearances of the season, but he came on strong Thursday with Wendell Carter briefly exiting with an injury and also contending with foul trouble. Gafford should continue to operate as Chicago's backup center, and his opportunities will remain limited while Carter is healthy.