Gafford had six points, three rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to Miami.

Gafford played 15 minutes off the bench in the loss, blocking another two shots in the process. He has now played at least 15 minutes in three consecutive games, blocking a pair of shots in each outing. Wendell Carter is locked in as the starter but Gafford appears to have carved out some meaningful minutes for himself. He could be a sneaky blocks streamer or even an asset in deeper formats.