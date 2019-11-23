Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Blocks two shots in Friday's loss
Gafford had six points, three rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to Miami.
Gafford played 15 minutes off the bench in the loss, blocking another two shots in the process. He has now played at least 15 minutes in three consecutive games, blocking a pair of shots in each outing. Wendell Carter is locked in as the starter but Gafford appears to have carved out some meaningful minutes for himself. He could be a sneaky blocks streamer or even an asset in deeper formats.
More News
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Big game in move to rotation•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Recalled by Bulls•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Assigned to G League•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Fails to leave bench Friday•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Shines in starting role•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Solid production in first game•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...