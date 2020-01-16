Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Cleared to play Wednesday
Gafford (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Wizards, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Gafford has been battling left ankle soreness recently but will continue to play through the issue. In three games since joining the starting lineup, Gafford is averaging 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steal in 23.3 minutes.
