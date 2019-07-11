Gafford finished with 20 points (6-11 FG, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and a block across 24 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.

Gafford produced his second 20-point, 10-rebound effort in the last week with a big effort in Wednesday's win. The big man averaged 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Razorbacks last season showcasing his ability to score and crash the glass. Though he shot just 59.1 percent from the charity stripe at Arkansas in his final collegiate season, Gafford has made his free throws at a respectable clip in the summer league, including sinking eight of them against the Hornets.