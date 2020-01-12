Gafford produced 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes Saturday in the Bulls' 108-99 win over the Pistons.

Despite fouling out of the contest, Gafford was able to deliver one of the better performances of his young career while making a second straight start in place of Wendell Carter (ankle). While Gafford looks like he'll continue to start for the next several weeks while Carter is sidelined, the second-round pick may be forced into a timeshare with Luke Kornet, who supplied a productive line of his own off the bench (15 points, six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes). If a timeshare ultimately sticks, Gafford's fantasy ceiling would be suppressed to a degree, but he's still worth a speculative pickup in 12-team or deeper leagues in the event he emerges as coach Jim Boylen's preferred option at center.