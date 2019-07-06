Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Excels in summer league debut
Gafford totaled 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during the Bulls' 96-76 win over the Lakers in a Las Vegas Summer League game on Friday.
The 2019 second-round pick could hardly have enjoyed a better start to his professional career, with both his scoring and rebounding totals pacing the Bulls on the night. At least for his debut, Gafford proved to be as accomplished a scorer as he was at Arkansas during his sophomore campaign last season, The 6-foot-11 big will presumably battle offseason acquisition Luke Kornet for minutes behind starter Wendell Carter at center this coming season.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.