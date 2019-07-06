Gafford totaled 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during the Bulls' 96-76 win over the Lakers in a Las Vegas Summer League game on Friday.

The 2019 second-round pick could hardly have enjoyed a better start to his professional career, with both his scoring and rebounding totals pacing the Bulls on the night. At least for his debut, Gafford proved to be as accomplished a scorer as he was at Arkansas during his sophomore campaign last season, The 6-foot-11 big will presumably battle offseason acquisition Luke Kornet for minutes behind starter Wendell Carter at center this coming season.