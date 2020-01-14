Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Expected to play Wednesday
Gafford (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Wizards.
Gafford has been dealing with left ankle soreness recently, but he's not at much risk of missing Wednesday's contest. He's started the past three games and is averaging 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in that role.
