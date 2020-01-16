Gafford is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks with a dislocated right thumb, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second-round pick suffered the injury less than two minutes into the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Wizards and immediately went to the locker room. It's a tough blow for the Bulls, who are already without center Wendell Carter (ankle) for the next month. Luke Kornet, Thaddeus Young and Chandler Hutchison could all see increased frontcourt minutes while Gafford is sidelined.