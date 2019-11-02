Gafford remained on the bench Friday, continuing his rough start to the season.

Gafford is yet to make any sort of mark in his rookie season but the lack of talent ahead of him bodes well for his outlook. Luke Kornet started at center but had just two points in 10 minutes. Gafford is going to have to play the waiting game but it would appear as though he could get a chance to flaunt his wares in the near future.