Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Fails to leave the bench Friday
Gafford remained on the bench Friday, continuing his rough start to the season.
Gafford is yet to make any sort of mark in his rookie season but the lack of talent ahead of him bodes well for his outlook. Luke Kornet started at center but had just two points in 10 minutes. Gafford is going to have to play the waiting game but it would appear as though he could get a chance to flaunt his wares in the near future.
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.