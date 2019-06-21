Gafford was selected by the Bulls with the 38th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 6-11 forward was one of the most efficient interior scorers in the nation last season, hitting 66 percent of his 10.1 field goals per game, while also adding 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Gafford is a fairly limited player on the offensive end, however, and he did not attempt a single three-pointer in two years at Arkansas.

