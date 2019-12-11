Play

Gafford (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Gafford is nursing a sprained left finger but won't be forced to miss any time as a result. The rookie big man has seen north of 10 minutes in four of five games this month, posting averaging of 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 12.2 minutes per tilt during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories