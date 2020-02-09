Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Good to go
Gafford has been cleared to play Sunday against the 76ers, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gafford was questionable coming in, but he's been cleared to make what will be just his second appearance since mid-January. The rookie had been sidelined for several weeks with an ankle injury, which also kept him out of Thursday's game against the Pels.
