Gafford (thumb), who has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, said he's hoping to return Friday against the Nets, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gafford has been sidelined since mid-January with a dislocated right thumb -- a span of eight games -- but it sounds like he could return Friday in Brooklyn if everything goes off without a hitch during Thursday's practice. With Wendell Carter (ankle) still sidelined, Gafford could step back into a starting role once healthy.