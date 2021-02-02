Gafford scored 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with nine rebounds across 22 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

It was hardly a standout stat line from Gafford, but he topped 20 minutes for the first time since Wendell Carter (quadriceps) has been sidelined. He also improved his level of play, scoring double-digit points for the first time since Jan. 3 and recording a season-high nine rebounds. While there's no guarantee Gafford will maintain this role moving forward, he showed the capability of filling in for Carter at any reasonable level for the first time.