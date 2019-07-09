Gafford signed a four-year, $6.1 million contract with the Bulls on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A second-round pick in the draft in June, Gafford has already made a compelling case to enter his rookie season ahead of holdover Cristiano Felicio and free-agent pickup Luke Kornet on the depth chart as the No. 2 center behind Wendell Carter (abdomen). Through his first three outings in the Las Vegas Summer League, Gafford has averaged 11.7 points (on 68.2 percent shooting from the field) to go with 8.7 boards and 3.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes. According to Sharania, the first two years of Gafford's deal will be guaranteed, which should help his case for sticking around in 2020-21 even if he's not a consistent member of the rotation as a rookie.