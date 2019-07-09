Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Lands contract with Chicago
Gafford signed a four-year, $6.1 million contract with the Bulls on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
A second-round pick in the draft in June, Gafford has already made a compelling case to enter his rookie season ahead of holdover Cristiano Felicio and free-agent pickup Luke Kornet on the depth chart as the No. 2 center behind Wendell Carter (abdomen). Through his first three outings in the Las Vegas Summer League, Gafford has averaged 11.7 points (on 68.2 percent shooting from the field) to go with 8.7 boards and 3.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes. According to Sharania, the first two years of Gafford's deal will be guaranteed, which should help his case for sticking around in 2020-21 even if he's not a consistent member of the rotation as a rookie.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.