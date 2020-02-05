Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Likely out Thursday
Gafford (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Gafford returned from a thumb injury over the weekend but sprained his ankle in his first game back. While he downplayed the issue afterwards, it sounds like he'll miss at least one game as a result. In his presumed absence, Luke Kornet and Cristiano Felicio should see the majority of time at center.
