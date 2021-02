Gafford recorded four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and one block over 11 minutes in Friday's 123-119 loss to Orlando.

Gafford has been in the starting lineup during each of the last seven games, but he's topped 20 minutes just once during that time. His modest shot volume has limited his scoring output, but he's been somewhat productive on the boards, averaging 4.9 rebounds per game across the past seven contests.