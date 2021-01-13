Gafford notched just two points (1-2 FG) but added two blocks, a rebound and a steal across 11 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss at the Clippers.

Gafford had a stretch of three games in which he surpassed the 10-point mark twice between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, but he has scored eight combined points over his last four appearances -- all of them off the bench. Gafford can hustle and provide value on defense, but he's not playing or scoring enough to have upside in most fantasy formats.