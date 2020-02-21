Gafford (ankle) had five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 103-93 loss to the Hornets.

Gafford returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a sprained ankle. However, despite the team's laundry list of injuries and the fact that he was expected to be a "full go" Gafford still didn't receive that many minutes. As such, he's merely a viable short-term option in deeper formats.