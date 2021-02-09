Gafford scored 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 15 minutes in Monday's loss to the Wizards.

Gafford continued to play limited minutes, failing to surpass 15 in any of his last three contests. However, he showed some scoring ability by shooting perfectly from the field and free-throw lineto reach double-digit points for only the second time in his last 15 games. Gafford has also stepped up his defensive stats of late, as he has at least one block in four consecutive contests -- including five in his last two games combined.