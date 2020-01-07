Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Nursing ankle sprain
Gafford suffered a sprained left ankle during Monday's game against Dallas, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Gafford played through the injury Monday night, though it's unclear if the issue will impact his status for Wednesday's matchup in New Orleans. An update should surface closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...