Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Offers defense in starting role
Gafford started at center and put up seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 25 minutes Saturday in the Bulls' 112-104 loss to the Suns.
The Bulls were without Wendell Carter (ankle) and Luke Kornet (ankle) for the front end of the back-to-back set, allowing Gafford to step into the starting five for the first time since Jan. 15. The rookie didn't see the ball much on offense, but he brought value for those that streamed him or used him in DFS thanks to his defensive numbers. The official statuses of Carter and Kornet aren't yet known for Sunday's game against the Wizards, but in the likely event both are sidelined again, Gafford should be in store for another start.
