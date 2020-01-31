Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Officially out
Gafford (thumb) won't play Friday against Brooklyn, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Gafford will miss his eighth straight matchup due to a thumb injury. His next chance to take the court comes Sunday in Toronto.
