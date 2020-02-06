Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Out as expected
Gafford (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Gafford rolled his ankle in his return to the court during the Bulls' previous contest, and he'll sit out Thursday's game as a result. In his absence, Luke Kornet and Cristiano Felicio should see the bulk of the center minutes.
