Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Out with thumb injury
Gafford won't return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards after suffering a right thumb injury.
The 21-year-old immediately went to the locker room after sustaining the injury barely one minute into the first quarter. Gafford's availability for Friday's game at Philadelphia remains up in the air. Luke Kornet and Thaddeus Young should see increased frontcourt work during his absence.
