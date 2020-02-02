Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Playing Sunday
Gafford (thumb) will play Sunday against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Gafford has missed the last nine games with a dislocated right thumb. He'll likely return to the starting lineup Sunday with Wendell Carter still out with an ankle injury.
