Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Plays just one minute in loss
Gafford recorded zero stats in just one minute during Monday's 109-106 loss to Oklahoma City.
Gafford missed the previous game with a hamstring injury and perhaps it was still bothering him in this one. He played just one minute in the loss, much to the disappointment of anyone holding him. The upside is clear for Gafford but he is going to need an injury to Wendell Carter to clear the path for consistent playing time.
