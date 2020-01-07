Gafford accumulated 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks during the Bulls' 118-110 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, coach Jim Boylen said Gafford played through a left ankle sprain in the contest.

The ankle issue is something to monitor heading into the Bulls' next game Wednesday in New Orleans, but the rookie's ability to play through the injury suggests he may be closer to probable than questionable for the contest. More significantly, starting center Wendell Carter suffered his own sprained ankle Monday, which ended his night early. Carter will be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the second-year big man looks like he could be at risk of missing multiple games. If that's the case, Gafford -- whose 25 minutes Monday were his most of the season -- could be the primary candidate to step in at center. Gafford has seen only limited run behind Carter this season but has produced at a high rate when called upon. Per 36 minutes, Gafford is 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks.