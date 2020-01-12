Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Probable for Monday
Gafford (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Boston.
Gafford have picked up the injury Jan. 6 against Dallas but has played every game since, including starting the last two in place of Wendell Carter (ankle). The Arkansas product should continue to do so Monday.
