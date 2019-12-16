Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Questionable Monday
Gafford is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right hamstring tightness.
Gafford, who missed Saturday's tilt with the Clippers likely due to the same issue, is at risk of missing a second-straight game. If he's unable to go, look for Luke Kornet to receive a moderate boost in minutes.
