Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Questionable Sunday
Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Gafford continues to nurse a sprained ankle that's kept him from playing Thursday against New Orleans. If he's unable to go, Luke Kornet would be in line for extended minutes.
