Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Recalled by Bulls
Gafford will rejoin the Bulls ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Rockets, NBA Sports Chicago reports.
Gafford will return to the parent club, presumably for rotational depth. In two games for the Bulls this year, the rookie center's averaged 0.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 3.0 minutes.
