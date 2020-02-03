Gafford (thumb) played nine minutes and finished with one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and three turnovers Sunday in the Bulls' 129-102 loss to the Raptors. He acknowledged afterward that he rolled his ankle during the contest, though Gafford expects to be available for the Bulls' next game Thursday versus the Pelicans, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Back in action after missing the prior nine games with a dislocated right thumb, Gafford quickly got banged up again, as he fell hard to the floor early in the contest and was sent to the bench. The Bulls' decision to bring Gafford back in the second half amid a blowout suggests the team isn't too concerned about the ankle, and the rookie should benefit from the team's extended break before its next game. Expect Gafford to gradually cut into the playing time of fellow centers Luke Kornet and Cristiano Felicio, both of whom played more minutes Sunday.