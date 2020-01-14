Gafford (ankle) amassed 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes in Monday's 113-101 loss to the Celtics.

Gafford (ankle) received his third start in a row for the injured Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) and contributed his second straight double-digit scoring effort. As the team's interim starting center, the rookie needs to be more productive on the glass, but nonetheless, it was an encouraging sign to see Gafford record double-digit points in back-to-back games. With Carter Jr. remaining out Friday, Gafford is a cheap option that could surprise in a strong spot against the Wizards.