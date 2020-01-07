Gafford accumulated 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT) eight rebounds and two blocks during the Bulls' 118-110 loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.

The rookie received his most court time to date and didn't miss a shot, throwing down multiple thunderous dunks and looking poised in the offense. Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) may be looking at a multi-week absence, which would open the door for Gafford and Thaddeus Young to absorb his vacated 30 minutes.