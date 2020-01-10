Gafford will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 21-year-old will replace Thaddeus Young in the starting five in the continued absence of Wendell Carter (ankle). Gafford is averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 12.1 minutes this season, but he should continue to see increased minutes with Carter sidelined.