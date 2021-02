Gafford will come off the bench Monday against the Pacers, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

The 22-year-old will return to a bench role with Wendell Carter (quadriceps) retaking the court for the first time in nearly a month. Gafford averaged 5.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 14.9 minutes while starting the past 11 games, so he'll likely have a minor role off the bench now that Carter is back in action.