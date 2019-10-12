Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Shines in starting role
Gafford produced nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason loss to Indiana.
Gafford was in the starting lineup Friday, showing out with a combined seven defensive stats. He continues to impress and is likely now ahead of Cristiano Felicio in the rotation. Wendell Carter (tailbone) was out once again which certainly helped Gafford's case. With that being said, he was a standout during Summer League and has continued that form across the preseason. He is certainly on the deep-league radar and with Carter's injury history, could have moments of standard league value throughout the season.
