Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Should be 'full go' Thursday
Gafford (ankle) is expected to be a "full go" Thursday against the Hornets, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
A sprained right ankle has kept Gafford sidelined lately, but he'll be able to make his return for the Bulls' first game following the All-Star break. With Wendell Carter (ankle) still sidelined, Gafford could draw a start. When seeing at least 20 minutes, he's averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
