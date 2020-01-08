Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Should play Wednesday
Gafford (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game at New Orleans.
The 21-year-old sustained the left ankle sprain during Monday's game but he still put up 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while playing through the injury. Gafford should be in line for increased minutes Wednesday with Wendell Carter (ankle) sidelined.
