Gafford tallied 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, and three blocks in 18 minutes during Monday's 122-112 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Gafford made his debut for the Bulls, playing 18 minutes off the bench. Cristiano Felicio started at center but was typically unproductive. Gafford has a nice chance to emerge as the primary backup behind Wendell Carter (rest) given Felicio's lack of ability. He is not someone to roster in standard formats but those in deeper leagues could keep an eye on him leading up to opening night.