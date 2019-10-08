Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Solid production in first game
Gafford tallied 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, and three blocks in 18 minutes during Monday's 122-112 preseason loss to Milwaukee.
Gafford made his debut for the Bulls, playing 18 minutes off the bench. Cristiano Felicio started at center but was typically unproductive. Gafford has a nice chance to emerge as the primary backup behind Wendell Carter (rest) given Felicio's lack of ability. He is not someone to roster in standard formats but those in deeper leagues could keep an eye on him leading up to opening night.
More News
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Hyperextends elbow in practice•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Double-doubles in win•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Lands contract with Chicago•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Excels in summer league debut•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Playing in summer league•
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.